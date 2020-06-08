Although the tech-giant Samsung had a wobbly start when it comes to folding smartphones, the company is currently leading the command in terms of folding smartphone innovation. With two new folding Smartphones already released, the South-Korean tech giant is still operating on launching a budget-friendly, yet sophisticated, innovative folding smartphone.

Samsung’s Upcoming Folding Smartphone Will Fold in Two Directions

Lately, a Samsung smartphone copyright filed in 2018 surfaced on the web. The patent filed with WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) was accepted after 18 months of application. Originally, the design was requested by Samsung Display at the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office).

According to the copyright, the smartphone will fold in two directions in a clamshell pattern, forward from the top and backward from the bottom. If we look at the appearance, the smartphone will not lay flat on any surface because of the peculiar folding mechanism.

However, before the company goes progressive with the idea, the Samsung Display division will have to come with a new display that is compatible with the two-way folding design. Nevertheless, the intended smartphone does not look very interesting.

According to some other sources, Samsung is gearing up to release another folding smartphone later this year. It will most likely be a Samsung Galaxy Fold successor with the same design but a lower price tag. In any case, the company must boost its efforts in order to thrive in a highly competitive smartphone market.

