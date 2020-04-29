Two of Pakistan’s leading companies, Engro Corporation Limited and Hilal Foods have been recognized by SAP for driving Pakistan’s digital transformation market to USD 2.4 billion in 2020. As Pakistan embraces the Experience Economy, organizations are digitally transforming with real-time platforms to enhance customer and employee experiences.

Engro Corporation Limited & Hilal Foods win SAP Quality Awards

Recognizing the country’s top digital transformation initiatives are the SAP MENA Quality Awards, focusing on realized business benefits in four categories: Business Transformation, Cloud Transformation, Fast, and Innovation.

“Pakistan, as a developing country, is continuously occupying a leading place at the forefront of reaping the benefits of digital transformation, with organizations becoming Intelligent Enterprises that leverage real-time technologies to optimize operations and experiences to better serve their customer base,” said Saquib Ahmed, Managing Director, SAP Pakistan. “Our SAP MENA Quality Awards recognize Engro Corporation Limited and Hilal Foods as leading innovators, using digital transformation tools effectively to better their business efforts in Pakistan.”

In the “Fast” category, Engro Corporation Limited deployed the SAP Business Planning and Consolidation (BPC) suite to consolidate their group and optimize internal financials and processes. With the implementation of this suite, Engro Corporation brought together financial information of 30 legal entities under one system reducing the number of man-hours required to consolidate their balance sheets by up to 58%.

Speaking about the award, Ghias Khan, President and CEO Engro Corporation said:

“In the new normal amidst COVID-19, it is critical for businesses to show agility, leverage data and become more efficient by embracing digital transformation. I am pleased that Engro and E&Y teams have displayed great collaboration for the deployment of SAP solutions, that will bring technology to the heart of our key operations. Through implementation of the new BPC system, we have already significantly reduced man-hours and ensured no compliance issues”.

In the “Business Transformation” category, Hilal Foods was one of the MENA winners having rolled out SAP S/4 Hana, BW/4 Hana and SAP Solution Manager, across four of their group companies. The implementation of the new applications has allowed Hilal Foods to save days on their monthly closings and mitigate demand supply gaps. It has also increased visibility for the company in terms of production costing and real time inventory.

“As a leading and growing food manufacturing company exporting to over 20 countries, we needed a robust and integrated system that can introduce accurate insights, visibility and transparency into our operations and help us sustain our leading market position. We have seen a tremendous return on investment so far and winning this award is a testament to the time and efforts exerted by our management and the expertise of Siemens Pakistan”

added Umair Shabbir (Manager Enterprise Applications), Hilal Foods.