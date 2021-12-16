Saudi Government Plans to Provide View of ‘Hajra e Aswad’ at home Through VR

The Government of Saudia Arabia under the King Muhammad bin Salman has launched a plan to view the ‘Hajra e Aswad,’ at home through virtual reality (VR). As per the report from Shawwan Al-Harmain, the head of the administration of the two holy shrines, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais inaugurated this grand project.

The project was rolled out in collaboration with Umm Al-Qura University, which is a leading university in KSA. Furthermore, the project was launched under a digital exhibition known as ‘Medina Project’, in which Masjid-ul-Haram and Masjid-e-Nabawi are being shown in a virtual way.

However, one thing that is worth mentioning here is that people around the globe will not be able to see the Hajra e Aswad in a virtual way immediately, but soon the project would be expanded and will be made public.

People will have to use virtual reality devices to watch ‘Hajar Aswad’ virtually at home. According to the organizers of the two holy shrines, under the project, people will be able to virtually see not only the ‘Hajra e Aswad’ up close, but also digitally touch it which is an exceptional thing.

Though plans have been made to see the Black Stone in a virtual way, however, it is too early to reveal that in how much time the general public will be able to get benefit from the project.

Under the initial plan, people will be able to see the “Hajra e Aswad” in the Saudi government’s virtual exhibitions in Makkah and Madinah. It is estimated that the project may take many more months to open to the public, but it is too early to make a claim. Nevertheless, it is great news for all the Muslim world.

