Selected WhatsApp beta users on iOS can pause voice recordings

After rumors regarding the new feature that lets users pause voice recording and then restart it, the company has started rolling this feature out for some of the WhatsApp beta testers on iOS with the newest WhatsApp beta version.

The company has been working on this feature for a month now and it seems it has started testing it by rolling it for beta testers. This feature has come with WhatsApp for iOS beta version 2.21.230.16, but some beta testers on version 2.21.230.13 have also received it.

Some WhatsApp beta users on iOS now get the ability to pause voice recordings

While not all users have received this feature, but if you are able to see the voice waveforms while recording your voice message, there is a possibility that you have got this pause recording feature. In order to test it, send a voice message and see if you can see a pause icon in between. One thing is sure that people will be able to resume this paused audio but how long they will be able to resume the video is still unknown. If you are not able to see it, it means you aren’t the lucky one to get this feature yet.

While you might be among a few lucky iOS users who have received this feature but since it has gone into beta testing, one thing is sure whether you are using Android or iOS, in near future, you would be able to enjoy this feature.

Also Read: Now Download WhatsApp Beta for Windows to enjoy an independent experience