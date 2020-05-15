Pakistani talent has proved itself in every contest of the world. A Pakistani short film inspired by a climate activist in Dir, Pakistan receives the first prize at, Girls Impact the World Film Festival.

The issue of climate change has a strong impact all over the globe from the core to peripheral countries. This serious issue has been repeatedly raised by everyone who is smart enough to know how devastating its repercussions could be. The victor, Sarah Jehaan Khan is a student at Manfield College Oxford University. Sarah’s film is based on the story of a young climate activist, Manal Shad who hails from Dir.

Short Film By Pakistani Climate Activist Receives First prize at World Film Festival

The word Passoon really means ‘to rise for a cause’ and that’s what Sarah’s film is all about. In an age where young brains are changing the ways of the world, Sarah desired to disclose the story of Manal who voices her anxieties about the changing climate from a small village located in Pakistan.

The winner was declared by Ian Somerhalder and his wife, Nikki Reed. They congratulated her for the triumph and asked her not to stop making such films that portray positive efforts by people.

After receiving the award Sarah stated that ”I immediately knew I wanted to get in touch with her, and once I managed to find her in Dir, I spent some days at her home and visited her school where I filmed Passoon. Seeing the impact individuals such as Greta Thunberg have had, I felt it was equally important to amplify the voices of young climate activists from developing countries such as Pakistan,”.

check out? Disney is making short film on Pakistan Celebrating Eid