Sindh Government Developed Google Maps: IT Minister

One of the world’s most popular road navigation tools is Google Maps. This app helps without any physical support to reach the desired destination. Apart from the graduate engineers of MIT/Harvard working for Google, the government of Sindh is behind the design of Google Maps and their traffic displays project.

Sindh Government Developed Google Maps and Forwarded to Google

Taimur Talpur, IT Minister of the province of Sindh recently reveal in his speech to the Sindh Assembly. He explained that Sindh’s IT department had launched a red-and-white line on Google maps that reflected the traffic situation in various areas or on roads, he described.

Check here IT Minister full speech in Sindh Assembly:

Ma Sha Allah Sindh Govt has developed google Maps and handed over to Google Inc. Taimur Talpur Sindh IT Minister pic.twitter.com/p404RFTmP5 — MNA (@Engr_Naveed111) March 26, 2021

In addition, the minister added that Google already used the Sindh administration system and this service is not only accessible to people in Pakistan, but also to millions of people taking advantage around the world.

Google Maps, launched in 2005, has been a Google web maps service that offers satellite images, aerial photographs, street maps, 360° immersive road views, real-time traffic conditions, travel preparation by foot, bus, car, air, and public transport. It is one of the world’s most commonly used navigation tools and helps users to reach easily on their destinations.

