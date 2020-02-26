Smart Home Device Market Overview – Pakistan 2020

Smart Home devices have become a liability now a days. You can find them in every other house. And their charm is increasing every day. I am sure many of you will be quite curious about their usage in Pakistan. Therefore, I am going to give a smart home device market overview in Pakistan.

Smart Home Device Market Overview

The above-stated picture clearly demonstrates the smart home device market overview. As you can see this data is basically about the size and value of market for smart home devices. The total number of homes with smart home devices are 410,000 with total annual worth of $91 million. The given picture clearly depicts the vales of rest of the attributes.

My next discussion would be based on Smart Home Device Market Growth.

The annual change in smart home penetration saw a 27% increase. This upheaval is a good one because people are becoming more tech oriented. Furthermore, as it is evident from the data that there is improvement in other domains of growth as well. Like, overall smart home devices market, smart home control and connectivity market, smart home appliances market, smart home security device market and so on. So we can say that these products are proliferating swiftly.

My next discussion will be centered around average annual revenue collected from each smart home.

The given picture shows diverse data related to revenue collection. Penetration of smart home devices stood at 1.4%. The combined spend on all smart home devices stood at $224. All other amounts regarding smart home devices have been given in the above mentioned picture.

Sources:

The data which I have quoted in this article has been taken from very credible source. The source is STATISTA.COM/OUTLOOK/DIGITAL-MARKETS.