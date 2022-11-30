Smash World Tour Announces Cancellation After Notice From Nintendo

According to the latest reports, the unofficial Super Smash Bros. series ‘Smash World Tour’ has recently announced the cancellation of both the upcoming Smash World Tour Championships as well as the 2023 tour after notice from Nintendo. All the gamers know that this event is best known for having the “largest prize pool in Smash history at over $250,000”. The best part was that it was planned to have a prize pool of “over $350,000” next year but unfortunately that is not going to happen now.

Smash World Tour Received Notice From Nintendo

We have come to know that Smash World Tour allegedly received notice from the video game company Nintendo that it could “no longer operate” future events without an official license. The event organizer further said that it will lose “hundreds and thousands of dollars due to Nintendo’s actions” Moreover, it is ready to continue the conversation. This is what they say regarding the matter:

“Without any warning, we received notice the night before Thanksgiving from Nintendo that we could no longer operate. This was especially shocking given our discourse with Nintendo the past twelve months. Since then, we have been working around the clock to take the proper steps logistically, as well as to prepare this statement with proper legal guidance.”

“…last Wednesday evening (November 23rd), we had our most recent call with Nintendo. Our Nintendo rep opened by letting us know that they are being asked to deliver the news that going forward, Nintendo expects us to only operate with a commercial license, and that we would not be granted one for the upcoming Championships, or any activity in 2023. We received this in writing as well.”

“…It felt as though Nintendo simply did not want the Smash World Tour to continue to exist. At this point now we felt we had been strung along this entire time.”

Smash World Tour further detailed its history with Panda Global and how Panda’s CEO allegedly told other organizers about SWT “getting shut down” while threatening these same events with shutdowns if they didn’t “join Panda Cup”. In addition to all this, Nintendo is now stating that tournaments can only be played with an official license. Nintendo is also reconsidering how it currently proceeds with its relationship with the Smash community, as well as its partners. Let’s see what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates.

