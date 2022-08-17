Some Google Pixel Users Got Android 12 Update Instead Of Android 13- Here’s Why?

Google released Android 13 yesterday after over eight months of testing. The stable version of Android 13 was released to the Google Pixel devices first which brought a lot of new features and improvements over Android 12. The interesting part of the news is that several users from the r/GooglePixel subreddit started reporting that they got an Android 12-based update instead. People started thinking that Google is rolling out the Android 12 update by mistake. However, it was not the case. Google explained that it indeed meant to push out an Android 12 update to some Pixel owners running an older version of Android 12. It was just a coincidence that the older release coincided with the Android 13 Update.

Android 13 Update Coincided With Android 12 Update

Google has responded to the news by stating that:

On August 15, Pixel devices running an old version of Android 12 received a notification about a previously released Android 12 update with bug fixes. The messaging in the notification was confusing with the timing of Android 13, and is currently being changed for clarity.

Google’s latest statement has further stressed that this Android 12 update is separate from the Android 13 OTA. So, it could take a few weeks for the new update to hit your device. List of Eligible Phones The stable version of Android 13 has finally been released to the Google Pixel devices that have brought a lot of new features and improvements over Android 12. The list of Google Pixel phones eligible to get the update is as follows: Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5a 5G

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Google Pixel 4 XL All the other OEMs including Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, and Motorola will get the latest update “later this year”. It all depends on how fast these companies release updates around the globe. Android 13 seems a minor upgrade over Android 12. It has brought refined material you theme, privacy features, Spatial Audio & Bluetooth LE Audio, themed icon, and much more. If you want to know more about the latest Android 13, click here.