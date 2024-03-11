Sony Signs Patent For “Super Fungible Tokens” For Gamers

Sony is, no doubt, a dominant force in entertainment with over 123 million active PlayStation fans. The company has already expertly integrated blockchain into its offerings. The company partnered with AMC Theatres back in 2021 to distribute NFTs to Spider-Man fans. After that, it collaborated with Universal Music Group to bring digital collectibles to the Snowcrash NFT Marketplace. In a significant development, the creator of PlayStation has revealed a patent application introducing the concept of ‘Super-Fungible Tokens’ for gaming. They will be Play-to-Earn tokens, stored on a distributed ledger. These tokens will allow players to own unique in-game assets and transfer them to each other.

The Super-Token aims to integrate NFTs into gaming. It will boost the player experience seamlessly. Many players and developers have shown interest in these tokens. They are quite eager to see its impact on Sony’s gaming ecosystem and future PlayStation titles.

Sony’s Super Fungible Tokens Will Integrate NFTs Into Gaming

For all those unaware, players in traditional gaming often invest in in-game items. However, they cannot recoup their expenses when they lose interest in the game. The blockchain gaming is anticipated to change the dynamics. Sony’s patent hints at a potential entry into this space. Moreover, it outlines a process for creating Super-Fungible Tokens by storing gaming asset metadata on a distributed ledger linked with the gaming application.

The patent does not define whether Sony’s blockchain would be public or private. It only reveals the company’s interest in exploring NFTs within its games. Regardless of the selected blockchain, Sony’s adoption of NFTs is expected to greatly advance blockchain technology within the gaming domain.

Most gamers nowadays use fungible digital currency on storefronts like the PlayStation Store and Steam. So, this super-fungible token will also offer an alternative way to exchange things with friends. Some other Sony patents hint at the ability for players to take voice and video calls in-game, an age restriction system to lock PlayStation accounts, and adapting difficulty to a player’s skill level.