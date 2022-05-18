Specs Revealed of Realme Narzo 50 Series Two Variants

Today the specs of two new variants of the Narzo 50 series i.e. Narzo 50 5G and Narzo 50 Pro 5G were announced. Both the devices have got a separate launch date i.e. Narzo 50 5G will be launched on 24th May and the Narzo 50 5G Pro on 26th May.

Both the devices have few similar features. The display of the Narzo 50 series is said to have 90 Hz refresh rate. Both will be coming with MediaTek Dimensity chipset and 5,000 mAh battery capacity and 33W charging tech

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G display size is 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and also have the Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 with Android 12 and Realme UI 3.0. It will have two RAM options as well i.e. base model 6 GB and the variant 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. It will be having an in-display fingerprint scanner. It will have stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and a headphone jack. In the camera section it will be having a triple camera module with 48MP as the main sensor, 8MP ultrawide snapper and a 2MP macro cam.

The color options of the device are Hyper Blue and Hyper Black. The prices of the device are also announced and vary with the RAM size. The 6 GB base model will be for USD $ 283 (Pkr.55389) while the 8 GB variant will be for USD $ 308 (Pkr. 60,439)

The Realme 50 5G display size will be larger with a 6.67-inch LCD with FHD+ resolution. It will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 chipset along Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0. It will also have two variant based on the RAM size i.e. the base model 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage and the variant 6GB RAM with 128 GB RAM. It will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and will have stereo speakers and a headphone jack. It will have a dual camera setup with 48 MP as main sensor and 8MP ultrawide snapper. The selfie camera is also 8MP.

The color options will be Hyper Blue and Hyper Black. The price of the 50 5G vary according to their RAM sizes. The 4GB RAM is for USD $ 206 (Pkr. 40,292) and the 6GB variant for USD $ 232 (Pkr. 45329)

