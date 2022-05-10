Realme GT Neo 3T Smartphone Name Confirmed: NBTC Listing

We have been getting the news and rumors about the Realme company new device. The NBTC listings have confirmed the news and Realme company is working on new smartphone called Realme GT Neo 3T.

The name of the new Realme device has been confirmed by the Thailand’s NBTC Certification site. The Realme GT Neo 3T is said to be the successor of Realme GT Neo2T launched last year. The GT Neo2T was equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. The Realme GT Neo2T had a 6.43-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120 Hz display with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. In the camera section it has 64 MP as the main sensor. The battery capacity is 4,500 mAh with 65W charging tech.

According to the popular tipster Mukul Sharma the GT Neo 3T device has the model number RMX3371. This device has also been spotted at different countries certification sites such as BIS (India) and TKDN (Indonesia). The siting of the device at different sites implies that soon we will be getting a launch date.

As for the specs of Neo 3T, it is expected that it will be 5G enabled. The display size will be 6.5-inch but nothing confirmed can be said as will it be a LCD or AMOLED screen. The device will be coming with a 256 GB of internal storage. In the camera section, according to Camera-V5, it will be equipped with a rear 64 MP primary sensor with a 16 MP selfie camera. The battery capacity and the processor details are not yet known.

With time we will get more news and reports about the Neo 3T, so stay tuned.

