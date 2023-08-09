Spotify Brings AI DJ to Users in Pakistan

Spotify is taking personalization to a whole new level with AI DJ available right in their pockets. DJ is a unique offering that gives users an insanely personalized experience where they can connect even more deeply with the artists that they love. Coupled with AI-backed features, this latest addition understands the listener and their music taste so well that it can choose what to play for them. DJ will deliver a curated lineup of music alongside commentary around the tracks and artists extracted from a variety of listenership parameters that are distinct to each individual—all with a stunningly realistic voice.

Already available to users in the US, Canada, UK, and Ireland, DJ has already transformed the listenership experience for Premium users in these regions. On days when users tune in, fans spend 25% of their listening time with DJ—and they keep coming back. More than half of first-time listeners came back to listen to DJ the very next day. And DJ has especially resonated with Gen Z and Millennials, who make up 87% of DJ users.

Spotify Brings AI DJ to Users

DJ will be available to Spotify Premium subscribers across 50 markets around the world including Pakistan. To find your personal AI DJ, open the Spotify mobile app on your iOS or Android device. From there, you have a few options:

Use the Search bar—and type “DJ”

From the Search tab, scroll to find your Made For You hub

From, Home, tap Music to access your Music feed, then tap Play on the DJ

Then, you sit back and let the app do the rest, creating a distinct listenership experience for each person based on their melodic tastes and preferences. The personalization prowess of DJ is compounded by the generative AI that delivers insights about respective music, genres, and artists in a dynamic voice that is equally mesmerizing.

