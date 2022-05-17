Spotify is testing new feature that allows artists to promote NFTs

Spotify is an excelling music streaming app which keeps on bringing out new features to keep the users attracted and enjoy the music albums. It has been testing new feature that will let the artist to promote their existing third party NFTs on their artist profile page.

The new feature testing is to strengthen the relation between the artist and the fans. Many industry partners were also asking the company to introduce such facility so in response to their interests, Spotify has decided to test the feature to see its liking among the artists and fans.

The new feature is offered to a small group of artists who are also Android users and once it is completely rolled out then it will be made public and everyone can use the feature. The listeners who will be artists’ followers will be able to preview the artist’s NFTs on the profile page. This page will be linked to the NFT marketplace if someone wants to learn more about the page or wants to buy the NFT. Off course the listener will not be able to buy on the Spotify home page. This gesture is just for the advertisement purpose for the artist.

At the moment, the company has not told about the fee for utilizing the feature as it is still in the testing phase. When the feature will be completely rolled out to the artists and fans, just then the things will get clearer.

This feature has not been tested by just Spotify, many other social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter Blue are also testing and rolling out something related to this. Instagram is letting some creators to share their NFTs on the platform. The feature is still under testing. Twitter Blue in January had allowed its use NFTs as their profile pictures. Let’s see in this race of competition, who will succeed to win users’ hearts.

