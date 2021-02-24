Spotify, the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service, officially launches today in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, offering a revolutionary music experience tuned to your personal taste. With a worldwide community of more than 345 million monthly active listeners including 155 million Premium subscribers, Spotify will offer a personalized listening experience for local and international music of over 70 million tracks. The Spotify service is available for free or with an upgrade to Spotify Premium, a subscription service that allows users to enjoy music without ad interruptions.

Users can upgrade to Spotify Premium for the ultimate Spotify experience for PKR 299 per month. The Premium Family subscription plan is available for PKR 479 per month for up to six family members living under one roof. The new Spotify Premium DUO (PKR 390 per month) is a subscription plan for two people living at the same home address, which includes Duo Mix, a regularly updated playlist made just for the two subscribers to discover audio they both love and enjoy together. Spotify Premium for Students subscription plans will cost PKR 149 per month. Direct carrier billing payment options are also available through Telenor and Zong.

Spotify comes to Pakistan with an unrivalled mix of features and the freedom to play across a wide range of devices and app integrations. Music fans will also enjoy Spotify’s personalized music recommendations, which will help them to enjoy, discover and share new music from both local and international artists.

“We are incredibly excited about the opportunity to bring together creators and listeners around the world. As we’ve expanded our international reach over the years, we’ve connected over 8 million artists with listeners across nearly every continent, putting Spotify firmly at the heart of the global audio economy,” said Alex Norström, Chief Freemium Business Officer of Spotify. “Launching in these new markets is a key next step to fulfilling our ongoing commitment to building a truly borderless audio ecosystem.”

“We want to share the gift of music with as many people as possible to enrich the lives of not only our listeners, but the local artists who will now have access to a global audience,” said Claudius Boller, Spotify Managing Director Middle East and Africa, who will lead a team of music and audio experts for the newly launched South Asian markets. “We always want to be where our fans are, and with this expansion we are furthering our mission of sharing the sounds of Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka with the rest of the world.”

Playlists made for Pakistan

The new playlists offer expertly curated and regularly updated music by Spotify’s team of local music experts, across a range of popular genres for any mood or moment, including Hot Hits Pakistan, Pakistani Rock Hits, Pakistani Indie 101, Drama OSTs, Loadshedding Longing and more.

Unique music recommendation and discovery features

A major feature of the Spotify service is its personalisation, which allows fans to find the music they already love with ease, and also to help them discover new music and artists to love, based on their taste and listening patterns. When a new user joins Spotify, they are guided through a ‘Taste Onboarding’ process, which helps Spotify quickly customize recommendations to their music tastes.

Spotify’s music recommendation engine allows local listeners to enjoy personalised discovery features including Daily Mix (up to six individual playlists combining your favourite tracks with new songs we think you’ll love), Release Radar (a personalised playlist of new music based on the artists you follow and listen to most, updated every Friday) and Discover Weekly (a playlist based on your unique listening habits).

Spotify also offers:

Mood and genre hubs: Head to Browse and choose from a wide range of hubs including Workout, Chill, Party, Focus, Gaming, Sleep, Dinner, Kids and many more.

Play everywhere: Download the Spotify app on mobile, laptop and tablet.

Listen everywhere: Listeners have the freedom to engage with Spotify across a wide range of devices and app integrations with Instagram, Facebook, Samsung mobile & TV, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Chromecast, Google Maps, Fitbit and more.

Offline listening for Premium users: Simply download your music to your mobile device or desktop when you’re online to enjoy while you’re offline.

High audio quality for Premium users – up to 320 kbps.

Spotify For Artists: The platform offers tools that help artists, managers, and labels to track real-time statistics for new releases, understand their audience, connect more deeply with fans, and run their business.

Over the coming days, listeners in more countries across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, Europe and Latin America will have instant access to a world of audio, and the most talented creators will be empowered to turn their passion into a profession.

The Spotify app is available to download for free or with an upgrade to Spotify Premium. To enjoy music the way you want it, download the Spotify app today via the Android or iOS app store or by heading to www.spotify.com/free.