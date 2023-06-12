Spotify is working on a new feature that will let you listen to your personalized playlists even if you are in offline mode. Daniel Ek, the CEO of Spotify, has revealed that the popular music streaming platform is working on an innovative feature called “Your Offline Mix.” This new addition will offer a personalized mix of recently played songs, even when the device’s internet connection is weak or unavailable. Moreover, this feature will initially be available to Premium users.

Additionally, these playlists could span up to three hours in length. Moreover, the feature will function even when the device is in flight mode, making it accessible during air travel. It is expected to be available for both Android and iOS devices.

Spotify to Soon Introduce Personalized Playlists in Offline Mode

The current offline feature lets you manually download songs and podcasts. On the other hand, “Your Offline Mix” automatically generates a playlist based on the user’s recently streamed content. By using this feature, the premium subscribers will get a more seamless and uninterrupted music experience.

Unfortunately, the company does not reveal any official release date. But we are pretty sure that the company will soon roll out this feature to everyone.

Currently, if a Spotify user loses an internet connection while playing music, the playback pauses until the connection is restored. The introduction of “Your Offline Mix” will address this issue. It will allow users to continue enjoying their favourite songs and podcasts even when disconnected from the internet.

