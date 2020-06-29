Starbucks has announced in a blog post that it is going to join the growing list of corporate entities that are intended to pause the advertising on social media platforms. The coffee giant has confirmed that it is standing against hate speech and believes “both business leaders and policymakers need to come together to affect real change.”

Starbucks to stop advertising on social media

The blog post, titled “Creating Welcoming and Inclusive Online Communities” said that:

“We will pause advertising on all social media platforms while we continue discussions internally, with our media partners and with civil rights organizations in the effort to stop the spread of hate speech,”

A spokesperson of Starbucks said that the company is also going to stop advertising on the video streaming platform YouTube, and while Starbucks will continue to post to social media, it will not be paid promotions.

This latest campaign of Starbucks is aimed to halt advertising specifically at Facebook just to discourage its moderation policies around violent threats, misinformation, and hate speech.

Well, Starbucks has also confirmed that it is not officially joining the “Stop Hate For Profit” campaign organized by the Anti-Defamation League, the NAACP, and other social justice organizations.

