Supernet scrip oversubscribed on first day of Book Building at GEM Board, PSX

Being the first IT company to be listed at GEM Board of PSX, Supernet Limited has received overwhelming response by investors on first day of its book building on 12th April. The book buying would continue on 13th April (today) too.

With an oversubscription of 1.99% on first day of its book building, Supernet received total bids of21,530,720 shares against an offer of 21,111,121 shares, over subscription by 1.99% or 419,599 shares on Day 1. The first ever GEM Board listing of an IT company received an overwhelming response from institutional investors and high-net worth individuals.

Supernet has a target to raise betwen 475 million to 666 million through listing at GEM Board of PSX. Apart from local investors, foreign financial institutions also took keen interest in the initial offering of first IT company on GEM Board of PSX. The issue consists of 21,111,121 Ordinary Shares, representing 18.81 per cent of the total post-offering paid up capital of Supernet of face value of Rs10 each.

The entire issue was offered through Book Building on April 12-13 at a Floor Price of Rs22.50 per share, including premium of Rs12.50 per share. Recently, Supernet Group is aggressively expanding into Cyber Security, Power Solution and IT & Infrastructure Solutions business. The proceeds from listing will be utilized to finance the expansion plan.

For expansion into new business segments, SNL has set up two new subsidiaries: Supernet Secure Solutions Private Limited and Supernet Infrastructure Solutions Private Limited . Another subsidiary, Phoenix Global (Supernet Global Solutions), is a UAE based company that offers a wide range of IT & Communication solutions to its international clients. Supernet’s clientele include major banks, mobile operators, leading MNCs, government and defence institutions, etc.