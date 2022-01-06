Supernet Gets Optical Fibre Supply and Deployment Project

A notice has been issued to the exchange today of a project taken up by the Telecard Limited company subsidiary Supernet. The project has announced is of a sizeable telecommunications infrastructure development from a Pakistani mobile network operator. The total worth of the project is over PKR. 150 million, which includes the supply of the optic fibre and its associated equipment and deployment in different areas of Punjab.

The Telecard Supernet has been operating since 1995, and is one the leading telecommunications service provider and system integrators. Their portfolio has integrated communications infrastructure solutions from local-to-global Telecoms, Defense, Enterprise and Government entities. The Supernet’s Connectivity products and services include Wide Area Network (WAN) and Metropolitan Area Network (MAN) solutions based on satellite, fibre optics, microwave and radios. In recent years, Supernet has established its expertise in domains including cybersecurity, power, networking, and surveillance solutions as part of its “Beyond Connectivity” initiative thereby offering a richer portfolio of solutions and services to customers.

With this project, Telecard Supernet has reached a milestone of supplying of 1,000 kilometres of optical fibre and their deployment to the different areas. The project makes up a total length of around 140 kilometres.

Mr. Ali Akhtar, Head of Business Unit-Telecoms & Defense at Supernet, said that they are happy and proud to be part of the Pakistan’s Telecommunications infrastructure expansion. The Supernet also support the proliferation of communication and digital services by the mobile network operators in the country. The Defense Head further added that they are grateful for the the trust that different customers show by choosing them. Regarding the achievement of their 1,000 kilometres milestone, Mr. Ali said that the optical fibre business is relatively a new endeavor and the milestone achievement shows their capabilities and a good base for further growth in this segment.

