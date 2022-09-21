Taliban Government Ban PUBG & TikTok in Afghanistan for being Violent

The Taliban government has announced the ban on PUBG: Battlegrounds and TikTok, for promoting violent content and misleading youth respectively. The PUBG ban will be implemented within the period of three months.

Advertisement

This decision was taken after the meeting that was held between Afghanistan’s Ministry of Telecommunications, Sharia law enforcement officials, and security representatives. The PUBG ban was actually announced by the Taliban in April however the actual implementation with respect to time is announced yesterday.

The government has given a grace period of 90 days to Afghan telecommunications companies and internet service providers for banning these apps. Among both apps, PUBG is said to promote violence in the country but TikTok and PUBG both are charged with misleading the young generations.

Taliban are not the first ones to spot this, even in Pakistan, there were talks to ban the game and App over misleading content and wasting youth’s time. This move will give a huge setback to PUBG since it was a huge success in Afghanistan.

By the start of the year 2021, the game witnessed too many players from the country and a huge number of mobile internet traffic in Afghanistan used to play this game. Approximately, 100,000 players from Afghanistan used to play this game at one time. Maybe the game will change some of its features in the future and launches a new version for the Afghanistan market. While news won’t be much pleasing for the people living in the country, I don’t think anyone would argue with the government’s decision for a good reason.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Version 2.2 adds the tropical map nusa, a new game mode, erangel updates and tons of new content