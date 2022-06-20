Tecno to Launch a Budget Device Tecno Spark 9T

Tecno company is here with a budget-range smartphone by the name Tecno Spark 9T. The device is packed with some very decent features.

The Tecno Spark 9T comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and refresh rate of 90 Hz. On the front it has a waterdrop notch for a 32MP selfie cam. On the back the device sports a dual-rear camera of 13 MP as main and 2 MP depth module and an AI lens.

The device will be powered by MediaTek Helio G37 chipset. It runs on Android 12 with Tecno’s HiOS 8.6. Spark 9T comes with a 4 GB RAM and two internal storage i.e. 64GB and 128 GB with support for expandable memory microSD.

The battery capacity of the device is 5,000 mAh with a 10W charging tech. The device will have four color options i.e. Atlantic Blue, Turquoise Cyan, Iris Purple and Cocoa Gold.

The price of the device is according to the storage capacity. It starts from $188 ( which makes around Pkr. 39,434/-) for 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and $ 212 (which makes around Pkr.44,468/-) for 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

The specs are decent and perfect of the entry level devices. It can easily perform all the basic functions of a smartphone.

