As we all know that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Tecno is famous for offering updated features and specifications in its smartphones at an affordable price. Particularly, this is the reason due to which the company has gained immense popularity among the general public. Another interesting thing about this brand is that it launches new smartphone models every month or two. And every succeeding model is better than the preceding one. Therefore, I am going to quote a list of all Tecno smartphone models which were launched in 2020 along with their specs and price tags.

Tecno’s Flagship Smartphone Models of 2020: Specs & Prices

Here’s the list.

Camon 15 Pro:

Camon 15 Pro is available in PKR 27,999/-. The phone features a 32 MP pop up selfie camera along with a 48 MP quad rear camera setup. The Camon 15 pro has a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The smartphone has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor for fast processing.

Camon 15:

Tecno Camon 15 comes in two variants in terms of memory. The 4GB/128GB version is available in PKR 24,499/-. While the 4GB/64GB variant is available in PKR 22,499/-.Both variants are equipped with a 48 MP quad rear camera setup.

Pouvoir 4 Pro:

The Pouvoir 4 Pro is popular for its long 6000 mAh battery. The device comes with 7 inches HD+ dot notch display. In terms of memory, the phone has a 6GB RAM while the internal storage is 128 GB. The smartphone is available in PKR 24,999/-.

Pouvoir 4:

The triple rear camera of Pouvoir 4 has a resolution of 13 MP+2 MP+2MP. The phone also has a 7 inches HD+ dot notch display. Pouvoir 4 comes with a 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage. It is available in PKR 16,999/-.

Spark 5 pro:

Spark 5 pro is first Tecno’s smartphone with an AI 5 camera setup. In addition to that, it has a stunning 6.6 inches punch-hole display with the support of full HD display. In terms of memory, there are two variants of the phone. The first variant of the phone has a 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It is available in PKR 21,499/-. While the second variant has a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM with a price tag of PKR 19,999/-.

Spark 4:

Tecno Spark 4 is available in PKR 15,999/-. There is a 13 MP triple rear camera setup. If we talk about memory, there is a 3 GB RAM while a 32 GB internal storage. In the case of display, there is a 6.6 inches dot notch screen with HD support.

Spark 5 Air:

The Tecno Spark 5 Air also comes with AI 5 rear camera setup. However, the smartphone is just available in PKR 14,499/-. The other specifications include 7 inches HD+ dot notch display. There is a 2GB RAM along with a 32 GB internal storage. The phone provides extravagant features in a low price tag.

Spark 4 Lite:

The Spark 4 Lite is another low-range smartphone from Tecno. It is available in PKR 13,499/-. The specifications of the smartphone include a 2 GB RAM along with a 32 GB internal storage. It has a smart fingerprint scanner for security purposes. The Spark 4 lite has a single 8 MP rear camera along with an 8 MP selfie camera.

Pop 3:

Tecno Pop 3 is the cheapest smartphone on the list. It is available in just PKR 8,499/-. The smartphone has a 5.7 inches Full view display. The rear camera of the phone is 5 MP while the selfie camera is 8 MP. In addition to that, there is a quad-core processor for fast processing.

Conclusion:

The prices and specs mentioned in all smartphones are taken from reliable and authentic sources. The Camon 15 pro has the highest cost while Pop 3 has the lowest cost among these smartphones. My personal pick among these smartphones is Camon 15 because of its brilliant specs and an affordable price. Let us know your favourite pick among these in the comment section below.

