Telenor Postpaid Users Can Now Enjoy Freedom 600 Package in Rs. 800
Telenor Pakistan has brought an interesting offer for its postpaid customers. Telenor Postpaid Users Can Now Enjoy Freedom 600 Package in Rs. 800. This offer is a mixture of off-net and on-net minutes, SMS and MBs. To activate this offer you need a security package of Rs. 1200. Moreover, users can avail this offer in Rs. 800 incl.tax.
Offered Incentives:
- Internet 6,000 MBs
- On-net 2,000 Mins
- Off-net 300 Mins
- SMS 2,000
How to Activate this Offer:
- To activate this offer please dial *345*93#
Terms and Conditions:
- All standard tariff, specified above, are exclusive of taxes
- Line rent amount is inclusive of tax
- 20 paisa+tax charges will apply on dialing of USSDs for free resources check.
- Off-Net Dialing refers to dialing on networks other than Telenor as well as dialing on PTCL landline.
- On-Net Dialing refers to dialing on Telenor to Telenor numbers only.
- Helpline Charges: Rs. 2.00+tax is charged upon connection to a Customer Relations Officer
- Price plan can be changed once in a billing cycle
- Your Postpaid bill is due at the generation of your bill. In order to avoid blocking of your connection, please ensure to clear your dues within 14 days of the due date.
- Resource for the first month will be provided on a pro-rated basis, based on the date of activation.
- Free line rent resource will be refreshed at the start of every bill cycle.
- Telenor Pakistan has the right to update and revise the prices for its offerings as and when it sees fit.