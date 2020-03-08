Telenor Pakistan has brought an interesting offer for its postpaid customers. Telenor Postpaid Users Can Now Enjoy Freedom 600 Package in Rs. 800. This offer is a mixture of off-net and on-net minutes, SMS and MBs. To activate this offer you need a security package of Rs. 1200. Moreover, users can avail this offer in Rs. 800 incl.tax.

Telenor Postpay Users Can Now Enjoy Freedom 600 Package in Rs. 800

Offered Incentives:

Internet 6,000 MBs

On-net 2,000 Mins

Off-net 300 Mins

SMS 2,000

How to Activate this Offer:

To activate this offer please dial *345*93#

Terms and Conditions: