Telenor in the Hot Waters Again as PTA Completes SCN Proceedings

Telenor Pakistan is into hot waters again. The telecom operator has been witnessing a decline financially and there have been rumors depicting that the PTCL group is going to buy major shares of Telenor Pakistan. Recently, as per a source, the national telecom regulator has concluded the Show Cause Notice (SCN) hearing against the telecom operator over below-par network service in Chitral. In this regard, a spokesperson from Telenor while talking to a media outlet said,

Regrettably, difficult terrain, unreliable power availability and limited transmission media, and import restrictions by the State Bank have significantly impacted our services. Chitral is a very important market for Telenor Pakistan as we are one of the first operators to bring connectivity to the region. We want to assure our customers that we are actively working with PTA to resolve these challenges as swiftly as possible.

Furthermore, according to a credible source, the national telecom regulator earlier started legal action against the operator. These legal proceedings were initiated under the provision of the Telecom Act 1996, and therefore, a Show Cause Notice (SCN) was issued to Telenor on 10th March 2023.

As per the details from MoiTT, Telenor rendered a reply of SCN to PTA on 10th April 2023. Subsequently, the hearing of the SCN was held in front of the PTA on 5th June 2023. The national telecom regulator is now in the process of issuing an enforcement order to Telenor.

Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that a joint survey was also conducted with Telenor in the Chitral area. After hard and soft optimization, all the key performance indicators (KPIs) were found within the licensed threshold except 4G Data throughput. Apart from it, an independent verification survey was conducted between 27th February and 2nd March at different locations in Chitral.

During the survey, Telenor failed to meet the licensed threshold at all five locations. Therefore, the authority made the decision to start legal proceedings against the operator. On the other hand, during the same survey, it was noted that the network services rendered by Jazz, the second main operator in the area, were considerably improved.

