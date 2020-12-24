Teleport, Peshawar based startup, has unveiled their Model T1 Electric Bike at the 2nd Graduation Ceremony 2020 at the National Incubation Center (NIC) in Peshawar. The Federal Minister of IT and Telecom Syed Aminul Haque was also present in the ceremony.

The federal minister stated that “I am very happy to see startups like Teleport come out if NIC Peshawar and I am sure they will make a National Impact.”

Teleport Introduces Model T1 Electric Bike in Pakistan

Model T1 Electric Bike is manufactured in Pakistan. Teleport revealed the unique specifications of Model T1 Electric Bike during ceremony.

Note: The specifications revealed in ceremony are not final and might be changed by the time when the Model T1 Electric Bike comes to the markets. The company is still working to bring improvements.

The electric bike is powered by a hub motor with automatic transmission capable of producing up to 160Nm of torque with a top speed of 100km per hour. For the safety of the passengers, the speed is electronically restricted to 70km per hour. Teleport Model T1 Electric Bike is also featuring a 3.5-inches LDC display.

Other additional features are Anti-theft GPS tracking and geo-fencing, Power and Temperature Management System, Cruise Control, Regenerative Braking and Walk speed mode.

