Tesla Teases Apple Music Integration into Its Vehicle Software

According to the latest reports, Tesla is teasing the Apple Music integration into its vehicle software. Nowadays, most other automakers are turning to phone mirroring with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in order to handle media playback inside their cars. However, on the other hand, Tesla is insisting on integrating music services and other apps directly into its own user interface.

Tesla Is Teasing Apple Music Integration

The automaker has been integrating different music streaming services directly inside its vehicles with apps built in order to work on its center displays for years now. The most famous among them is that Tesla has integrated Spotify into its vehicles as the leading music streaming app. Last year, the automaker then integrated Tidal.

In addition to all this, Tesla has been talking about adding a few other major apps, like Apple Music and Amazon Music, for years now, but it didn’t happen. However, now it looks like Tesla owners are tipped to be on the verge of getting an Apple Music app as Tesla has been spotted running the app on its own internal vehicles.

The interesting piece of information is that the information comes from people going to the Petersen Museum, a car museum in Los Angeles that recently has an exhibit in partnership with Tesla that includes several prototype vehicles, including the Roadster and Cybertruck as well. Some people spotted that Tesla is now running software inside some of those vehicles that include an Apple Music app.

The app seems to be fully functional inside Tesla’s own vehicles, but the feature is currently not available to customers. The automaker generally plans a big “holiday update” in late November or December that includes a lot of new features. There’s a huge possibility that Tesla is waiting for that update in order to pass the Apple Music app to customers. With more music apps inside its vehicles, Tesla aims to make changes to its user interface inside its cars in recent software updates to more easily manage music apps and quickly access your leading one.

