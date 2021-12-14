The All-Rounder vivo X70 Pro — Winning Hearts with Premium Features

The recent addition to vivo’s premium X series, vivo X70 Pro is not a smartphone you see every day; it stands out in terms of appearance and technology. In collaboration with ZEISS, vivo has brought its customers an absolute beast with best-in class camera development for a user-friendly and professional imaging experience. vivo has definitely hit a homerun with this new smartphone.

It’s impossible to overlook ZEISS’ contribution while discussing vivo’s X series camera system. When it comes to lenses, the majority of people prefer ZEISS. The company’s unmatched expertise in the field is truly remarkable. vivo, a global smartphone brand known for its photography skills, and ZEISS, a world leader in optical technology, have renewed their strategic cooperation to bring camera innovation to a whole new level.

vivo and ZEISS set out to co-engineer an imaging system for the vivo X70 Pro. With the X70 Pro, vivo introduces two new critical technologies that demonstrate the company’s commitment to providing high-quality smartphones for its customers.

The X70 Pro has received the ZEISS T* Coating certification grade for all its cameras. This aids in increasing the visible light transmission rate to increase image quality and precisely restore colours. This technology reduces reflectivity even more, eliminating stray lights and ghosting. Meeting this certification level ensures better imaging in challenging lighting situations. So, whether you’re shooting a billboard or a stadium full of lights, the X70 Pro camera system will deliver excellent images.

vivo offers Ultra-Sensing Gimbal Camera that specialises in miniaturising the Gimbal Camera System in order to provide better, higher-quality images using various height reduction techniques. In dark environments, it also enables faster and more precise focusing. The technology boosts the camera’s light intake by 4.6 percent by employing a vivo-exclusive Colour Filter Array technique, which combines a thinner and more transparent colour filter than any others.

Capture even in the darkest of environment – Real-Time Extreme Night Vision

vivo believes that your photos are as vital as your memories, and you should be able to capture them in their true essence. The Real-Time Extreme Night Vision on the vivo X70 Pro has obtained a brighter preview of the captured frame. It also allows users to change the exposure strength manually within preview mode. Most significantly, it indicates the amount of time necessary for shooting, so users don’t have to wait as long and have more freedom when capturing during night. The Pure Night View in the X70 Pro uses the ZEISS T* Coating’s capabilities to eliminate ghosting and glare, removing stray light and noise and restoring the purity of night in all your photographs.

Real-Time Extreme Night Vision (off) Real-Time Extreme Night Vision (on)

Studio quality pictures with ZEISS Style Portrait

vivo and ZEISS understand the importance of keeping up with the changing needs of young consumers. As a result, vivo has offered exciting and classic styles in the X70 Pro in collaboration with ZEISS. To achieve unique effects, the feature employs classical lenses – Distagon, Planar, and Sonnar for the ultimate portrait photography experience. Distagon style gives off an anamorphic look, a dynamic perspective for critical architecture that exudes Hollywood filmmaking aesthetics. Planar adaption introduces classic bokeh effects that reveals true characteristics and conveying genuine expressions with sharp-edged flares. And Sonnar mode is known for its creamy bokeh, making it well suited for portraiture with depth and clarity to document authentic events.

Get closer without moving with 60X Hyper Zoom

It’s worth noting that the 60X Hyper Zoom is available in Pakistan for the first time. The 60X Hyper Zoom, also known as the Periscope Camera, utilizes a zooming algorithm to allow photographers to capture objects from a vast distance. This function aids in the conversion of distant objects into breathtakingly vibrant visuals while keeping image quality.

Designed specially to present professional photography features in the smartphone, vivo has set a new milestone in camera innovation technology with ZEISS lens.

The vivo X70 Pro is without a doubt one of the best camera smartphones out there in the market.