The Android 13 Tiramisu Update Wont Be Coming in the Near Future: Report

The search engine giant Google had announced that the Android 13 Tiramisu update will bring one of the biggest OS shifts ever witnessed. Therefore, a lot of debate is going on regarding the upcoming android update. Many were hoping to see its widespread launch in the near future, as Google released the initial preview of Android 13 earlier than prior versions of the operating system. This prompted many to anticipate that Android 13 will be made available to the general public earlier than usual. However, recent research revealed that this may not be the case. Right now, it appears the new version won’t be available until September.

The Android 13 Tiramisu Update won’t Be Coming in the Near Future: Report

Google has recently issued its Android 13 Security Bulletin for the ongoing month. In it, the business discusses security issues and how Android 13 devices with a security patch level of 2022-09-01 are protected against them. The statement indicates that the security updates mentioned in it will not be available until September, despite the fact that the bulletin was published in August.

The date of the release notes and the fact that Android 13 will come with the security patch for September 2022 do not necessarily reveal Google’s plans for Pixels. The open-source version of Android 12 (AOSP) was also released two weeks before the Pixels received the upgrade, so it’s probable that Google will take a similar approach this time.

Google published the first Android 13 developer beta in February 2022. It even released the first beta a month earlier than usual, even a month before the company’s annual developer conference, Google I/O, in May.

In the meantime, Google has recently published Android 13 Beta 4 for the brand-new Pixel 6a, indicating that the beta program may be with us for a considerable amount of time.

