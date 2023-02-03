Advertisement

EA Motive’s Dead Space remake now works perfectly on the Steam Deck and has been verified for the platform by Valve. The company released Dead Space on January 27 but didn’t work on the Steam Deck. However, one Proton developer has now released a “Proton Hotfix update with a fix for the Dead Space map issue.”

The Dead Space Remake Works on Steam Deck Now

“It also addresses a minor performance issue where the game’s usage of Variable-Rate Shading was being ignored,” they confirmed on Twitter.

Valve has also confirmed that Dead Space is now Steam Deck Verified. It met a strict set of criteria relating to performance and graphics.

Polygon has a more thorough accounting of the Dead Space Steam Deck experience, including finding the zero-gravity sections actually better on the Deck.

Following the release of the game, fans believe that Motive is looking to remake Dead Space 2 and 3 after translating an “indecipherable” log in the new, New Game+ mode.

However, composer Trevor Gureckis believes it would make “a whole lot of sense” for EA Motive to start looking at a brand new Dead Space 4 game.

