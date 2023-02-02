Pre-Register Right Now! New Mobile Game Tomb Raider Reloaded Is Coming Soon

Advertisement

Today, I am going to share a very good piece of information with all the game lovers that a new Mobile game Tomb Raider Reloaded will soon make its way to your handsets. The game offers a fresh take on the franchise with a top-down roguelike and the good part is that it is developed exclusively for mobile phones. If you want to get your hands on it, then you can pre-register it today ahead of its global launch on February 14th. Let me tell you that Tom Raider will simultaneously release through Netflix Games without ads or in-app purchases.

Advertisement

What We Know About Tomb Raider Reloaded So Far

Tomb Raider Reloaded is actually the first roguelike in the series. You can even expect characters from previous titles including Winston and Werner Von Croy to reappear. The amazing part of the news is that a soundtrack that consists of classic Tomb Raider themes was specially recorded for this game.

As it is a roguelike, you will be able to unlock rewards that can only be used for that run. The basic goal is to obtain the ancient Scion artifact, however, the point notable here is that the goals remain the same, but the runs do not. With each attempt, you will be able to unlock permanent upgrades that will help you in future runs. You will be able to craft your weapons as well. Even though you can use XP modifiers to boost your level, new outfits can be also unlocked and upgraded.

Advertisement

Let me tell you that the upcoming highly anticipated game Tomb Raider Reloaded will ditch the gritty ultra-realistic visuals used by previous games due to stylized cartoon graphics. This approach is better suited for mobile, and the roguelike format will make it much easier in order to fit one or two quick games in on your commute.

No doubt, Tomb Raider has the potential to be a great mobile addition to the genre. If you’re a Netflix subscriber, you won’t have to worry about the monetization mechanics. So, Pre-register right now to receive an exclusive golden version of Lara Croft’s dual pistols.

Advertisement

Also Read: Hogwarts Legacy Launch Trailer Features Gameplay To Drum Up Hype – (phoneworld.com.pk)