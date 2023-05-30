The Latest vivo V27e Smartphone Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

vivo, announced the availability of its latest V27e smartphone for sale in Pakistan. vivo V27e offers a sophisticated Aura Light Portrait that produces portrait quality on par with professional studios. The device comes with an outstanding 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera, 120Hz AMOLED Display and 66W FlashCharge in an eye-catching design.

The V27e boasts advanced camera technology — offering exceptional functionality and intelligent features. The 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing camera on the rear allows for extended exposure duration and a six-fold increase in light intake. This advanced feature creates steady photos and improves the quality of pictures taken in low-light situations.

Moreover, vivo V27e features a 32MP HD Selfie Camera that captures clearer and richer detail — resulting in poster-like selfies. The smartphone’s Aura Light Portrait feature creates stunning Glowing Portraits by fusing studio-quality soft lighting with portrait-enhancing features.

In addition to this, the vivo V27e also excels in video recording, thanks to its Hybrid Image Stabilization mechanism. The mechanism combines OIS and EIS to perform stabilization computations and movements up to 10,000 times per second — resulting in smoother, clearer and more stable footage.

The smartphone’s Vlog Movie Creator feature offers a one-stop video creation experience — providing 24 templates with rich video effects to guide users on how to shoot objects, people, or landscapes, with real-time guidance for camera movement.

In its pursuit of enhancing the visual experience for its users, vivo has equipped the V27e smartphone with a 6.62-inch 2.5D screen offering an immersive and engaging visual experience. The screen features a refresh rate of 120Hz and high brightness & contrast — providing rich and detailed visuals akin to those experienced in a cinema.

The 120Hz AMOLED Display comes equipped with self-developed ambient light sensors and luminescent materials that dynamically adjust the screen’s brightness to deliver vivid and authentic colors. These features jointly offer a high-quality visual experience that is both immersive and captivating for its users.

The newly launched V27e is equipped with a 4600mAh battery and 66W FlashCharge technology through which users can charge the phone up to 50% in 19 minutes and also has a peak energy conversion efficiency of up to 97.5%, so users can take full advantage of the phone’s premium features without worrying about smartphone’s battery life.

vivo V27e also boasts 8GB + 8GB Extended RAM technology that facilitates smooth app switching and comes with 256GB ROM for ample data storage.

Furthermore, the V27e smartphone is integrated with the MediaTek Helio G99 platform, which leverages a 6nm advanced process to enhance performance and user experience. The platform incorporates graphite sheets of ultra-high thermal conductivity with high-efficiency heat dissipation materials to create an efficient cooling system. This cooling system facilitates optimal device performance by effectively dissipating heat and ensuring consistent functioning of the device’s components.

vivo V27e Price and Availability

The V27e comes in two colour variants, Lavender Purple, and Glory Black. The device is now available for sale across Pakistan at Rs. 119,999 only.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for V27e along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo V27e is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).

Also Read: Vivo Y35+ 5G Debuts With Dimensity 6020 & 5000mAh Battery