The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom new update

A new update for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Nintendo Switch sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, has Nintendo fans thrilled across Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. The update comes from a game rating authority in Korea, which has rated the game for release. Of course, the game already has a May release date, so this isn’t very important, but many Nintendo fans believe it indicates a new trailer is on its way.

The Japanese gaming giant began development on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom more than a half-decade ago, long after the series’ last iteration was published in 2017 for the Wii U and Switch. And, despite Nintendo’s planned aim of 2022, the BotW sequel was delayed significantly last spring. The studio ultimately committed to a mid-2023 release date in September, along with revealing the game’s formal title.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been rated in Korea: https://t.co/24vSwJb1wk Gematsu page: https://t.co/wy3kDu9JwH pic.twitter.com/tPGGBZatGW — Gematsu (@gematsu) November 18, 2022

This categorization corresponds to Nintendo’s decades-long tradition of producing family-friendly AAA games. While the initial 2019 teaser showed Link and Zelda exploring an underground tunnel, implying that the future title could be darker and scarier than Breath of the Wild, the Korean classification also fits what little Tears of the Kingdom gameplay has been shown thus far.