Nintendo provided some clarification about the title of the long-awaited sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Earlier this week, Nintendo revealed the title of the next Zelda game which is “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”. However, fans of the game were confused about whether “Tears” referred to crying or whether it referred to something being torn out. The kingdom appears to be visibly tearing apart, with pieces of Hyrule floating in the sky. However, the most recent trailer showed a carving of a being surrounded by seven tear-like objects, which could refer to physical teardrops.

Nintendo Clears Up Confusion Over the title of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo has confirmed that “Tears of the Kingdom” refers to teardrops and no rips. That means that the “Tears” of the Kingdom are items, which players need to collect through more traditional dungeons.

Undoubtedly, fans are anxiously waiting for the upcoming game. Also, they are trying to figure out any clue or tease about the game’s upcoming plot. The new game appears to use the same map as Breath of the Wild, although it obviously has more to explore with both islands in the sky and underground dungeons to explore.

The game will also bring back some popular features from Breath of the Wild, such as stables and dragons. Most importantly, we could also get some answers about the Zonai, a mysterious tribe that pre-dated the Sheikah but disappeared thousands of years before the start of Breath of the Wild.

Anyhow, Nintendo will officially launch the game on May 12, 2023. So stay tuned for more updates.

