In the contemporary era, it would not be naive to say that technology has made human life so much easier. A feature called SMS or the reach of a few mobile phone buttons over distances of tens of millions and billions of miles revolutionized the world of technology. In this context, the world’s first-ever SMS (short message service) has been sold for more than two and a half crore rupees, which is staggering.

As per the foreign media reports, 22-year-old British programmer Neil Papworth wrote the first SMS from a computer to his partner Richard Jarvis on December 3, 1992. Both were employed by Vodafone at the time and the SMS was sent and received through the Vodafone network.

The World’s First-Ever SMS, ‘Merry Christmas’ Sold For Millions of Rupees

The world’s first SMS was entailed, “Merry Christmas”. Talking about this SMS, Neil Papworth in 2017 said that,

I had no idea in 1992 that texting would become so popular and it would lead to millions of people using this emoji and messaging app.

Now recently, the popular British telecom company Vodafone had decided to auction the SMS, which was sold for more than Rs 2.5 crore. According to the company, the money from the auction will be donated to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). It is a laudable step and many other companies should also follow the suit, as many regions around the world are facing droughts and severe food shortages. It is evident in countries like Madagascar, Yemen, Afghanistan, etc.

