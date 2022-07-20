These are the Most Watched Video Platforms in Pakistan

Online video platforms have increased significantly in the last decade. Before 2005, when YouTube, the first internet video streaming site was launched, online videos were not a big deal. However, everything has changed since YouTube take over. Following the precedence, the online video platforms have expanded since then and now there are a number of major competitors of YouTube including Dailymotion, Tiktok, Snapchat, etc. We have gathered some interesting data in this regard for the Pakistani market. So here are the most watched video platforms in Pakistan as of 2022.

1) YouTube:

As you can clearly see in the aforementioned graph, Youtube has a considerable lead and is the most watched platform in Pakistan. This is because of the diversification that the platform offers with good quality content and stringent control of privacy.

2) TikTok:

The short video platform TikTok is the second most watched video platform in the world. The platform has over a billion subscribers and has recently gained immense fame around the globe.

3) Kwai Video:

Kwai is a video platform for trending short films. You can easily find amusing short videos on this platform. Furthermore, you can also participate in daily challenges, record movies of your life, or share the finest memes and videos with the online community. It is currently placed on third place.

4) Snapchat:

Snapchat is the renowned platform that started the tradition of short videos. The content on the platform is pretty unique. Currently, Snapchat is the 4th most watched video platform in Pakistan.

5) FB video:

Facebook Videos is a comparatively newer platform and launched recently by Meta. And guess what, the platform has already made a name in this list because of its popularity of Facebook.

6) Zoom:

All of your communication needs, including meetings, chat, phone, webinars, and online events, can be covered by Zoom’s secure video platform. It makes it one of the most watched video platforms.

7) Twitter Video:

The popular social media platform Twitter has recently launched its video platform. In a short time, it has successfully managed to make a spot on this list.

Conclusion:

The ranking we have made is based on a very credible source. If you like this informative article or have any queries regarding it, do mention them in the comment section!

