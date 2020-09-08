These Renders of Realme 7i reveal the Specifications of Device

The Smartphone world is all about leaks, renders, and rumors. Every now and then we come across such leaked images of the devices which raise our expectation and excitement to the next level. Yesterday, images of Renders of Realme 7i surfaced on the internet along with the marvelous specifications revealing an affordable device.

The images and specifications of the device were found on the Lazada Indonesia website. After viewing the device from all four corners we have come to know that the device will have four cameras that will be mounted in L-formation. The device will have a big display with a punch hole in the upper left corner. The phones were available in two color options- Jade and Champagne, which are of course not the actual names as it is just a leak but the back will be somewhat the same to these colors.

Renders of Realme 7i reveal the Specifications of Device

The Lazada website has named Green as Champagne and Blue as Jade but it can so work the other way round. The upper 1/4 of the device gives a glossy tinted effect which reflects light in one way. The rest of the device is a matt finish. So this combination provides a unique blend adding a fascinating touch to the device.

Moreover, the listing revealed that the device will have 64 MP main camera, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a 90 Hz refresh rate. We have no information when the device will be available for sale however as the official announcement is scheduled for September 17, we can expect that the device will go on sale by the end of September.

