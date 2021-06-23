This Galaxy M32 to come with 6000 mAH Battery

While many would be wondering about the smartphone having a 6,000 mAH battery, it’s a mid-range device having great features at a low price. Specifically designed for emerging markets like Pakistan, Galaxy M32 is packed with some amazing features including the 6,000 mAH battery which is the point of attention among users.

The 6.000 mAH battery is said to offer a talk time of almost 40 hours and around 25 hours of video playtime, 24 hours of internet usage, and last but not least 130 hours of music playtime.

Galaxy M32 will Pack 6000 mAH Battery

The battery is not the only thing one should be thinking to buy the smartphone. The company has also included a quad-camera setup featuring a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy M32 will run on MediaTek G80 chipset, along with two variants: 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM & 128GB internal storage. The device will come with Android 11 and One UI 3.1.

While the company has not announced the launch date of the device, it is expected to reach the market next month. Samsung lover would be able to choose from three amazing color options ie; black, light blue, and white.

Samsung is one of the best brands when it comes to producing flagship, mid-range, and cost-effective devices. All the devices launched by the Korean manufacturer packs marvelous features and this is the reason the company is being able to make it to the top three mobile manufacturers for the last three years.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M22 to Support 25W charging



