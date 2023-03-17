This New Feature Will Let You Add Custom Dp to Your WhatsApp Profile

Advertisement

WhatsApp is not coming slow these days as we have been getting too many frequent updates from the messaging giant. The messaging giant, WhatsApp is just trying to make sure it is the best instant messaging app out there. Moreover, the company is also trying to improve users’ experience. Recently, we have come to know that the company is working on a new WhatsApp Feature dubbed ‘WhatsApp Profile Icon’ that will let you add a custom Dp to your WhatsApp Profile.

Advertisement

WhatsApp Profile Icon Feature Lets You Add Custom Dp

There is no doubt that all WhatsApp updates come with new features to make the app easier, more efficient, and more secure to use. In a nutshell, all the updates mainly benefit the end users like you and me. According to the latest reports, a new update is on its way to make things a lot easier. The company is trying to help users identify contacts as easier and faster as possible. Recently, we have already shared with you guys that the company has released an update to replace phone numbers with usernames in group chats. Now, the company is aiming to enhance that feature with custom display pictures. Isn’t it amazing?

According to WABetainfo, WhatsApp is currently working on the update version 2.23.6.12. The new feature dubbed ‘Profile Icons Feature’ is currently available to test for beta testers in group chats. Reports claim that this feature is under development for Android users right now however, the beta version has already been released for iOS users.

Advertisement

In order to see this feature in action, all WhatsApp users will have to open group chats first. The point worth mentioning here is that all users who have hidden their profile pictures or do not have profile pictures will not be able to have custom profile pictures. It is a very handy feature as it will allow to easily identify users in a group conversation.

This feature will serve very useful in those WhatsApp groups where some users have the same name. As WhatsApp is replacing phone numbers with usernames, it will become quite difficult in identifying users with the same usernames. So, this feature will prove to be quite a handful in that situation letting you identify such members with less of a hustle.

Advertisement

Also Read: Samsung is Ready to Begin Mass Production of third-generation 4nm Chips – PhoneWorld