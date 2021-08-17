The popular social media platform TikTok has introduced a few new privacy features in order to protect youngsters and motivate them to spend less time in front of the mobile screen. With the advent of new features in the video-sharing app, downloads will be disabled by default for users between the ages of 13 and 15.

TikTok Adds New Privacy Features to Protect Youngsters

Simultaneously, when youngsters between the ages of 16 and 17 post a video on TikTok, a reminder will pop up before them. From the pop-up reminder, the users will have to tap on one of the options such as Followers, Friends Only, or Restricted to them only.

Furthermore, the content creators of this age will also be provided with the option to make their videos downloadable. Furthermore, TikTok has introduced a number of push notifications in order to reduce screen time. Push notifications for users between ages 13 to 15 will stop after 9 pm, while tiktokers of ages 16 to 17 will not receive any notifications after 10 pm. This series of push notifications will then resume at 8:00 AM in the morning.

The company also said that direct messages will be disabled by default for new users between the ages of 16 and 17. Under this new policy, the accounts of all registered users between the ages of 13 and 15 will become private by default. In simple words, no one will be able to see their accounts apart from their friends.

Simultaneously, the setting of Suggest Your Account to Others will be by default for users between the ages of 13 and 15. Keep in mind that TikTok has been long criticized for not taking appropriate measures to protect children on its platform. Consequently, the platform rolled out new privacy features for the young generation.

Check out? New Regulations For TikTok are Required, Says Minister