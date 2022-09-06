TikTok denies Users’ Sensitive Data Leak by Hackers

Social media platforms are usually prone to hacking and security breaches. Especially these days, when hackers are looking for different ways to gather users’ information. TikTok has also remained in the limelight for compromising data. This time, “AgainstTheWest” shared the post on the hacking forum and revealed that TikTok and Wechat have many security breaches. While many people having such knowledge have acknowledged Sensitive Data Leak, TikTok has totally denied all reports about hackers and has non of users’ data and codes leaked through its forum.

On the other hand, AgainstTheWest has shared screenshots of databases that actually belonged to WeChat and TikTok. They revealed that the 790GB database carries a record of 2 billion people. This leaked data includes user data, platform statistics, software code, tokens, and much more.

On the other company is not very positive about this. In a Tweet, the company totally denied all the accusations and said that all these hacking statements are wrong.

This is an incorrect claim — our security team investigated this statement and determined that the code in question is completely unrelated to TikTok’s backend source code, which has never been merged with WeChat data.

Following all this, a security expert named Tory Hunt took to Twitter and revealed that the allegation regarding TikTok data obtained by hackers is wrong. He also told that the data doesn’t contain any sensitive data. He further added that most of the data is just junk since the company already has made it publically accessible.

He also believed that hackers have contained a database that might not include any useful information but it means there still is a security breach in TikTok.

