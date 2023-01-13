TikTok Launches a Talent Manager Portal For Creators

Advertisement

TikTok is making it easier for brands to work with creators. TikTok launches a talent manager portal so that managers can negotiate with brands for their clients. This platform allows brands and agencies to connect with 800,000 qualified creators worldwide.

TikTok Launches a Talent Manager Portal – Now Managers Can Negotiate with Brands For Clients

The company confirmed that Talent Manager Portal is in alpha testing right now. The free service has several agencies already signed up. However, the company has not shared the names of the testers at this time.

With creator authorisation, the new service allows talent managers to log into the Creator Marketplace to manage deal flow, negotiate contracts on behalf of their talent, handle the creative feedback and review various reports and metrics about a campaign’s performance. The expansion allows TikTok to serve the needs of creators with tens or hundreds of thousands of followers and those “celebrity-level” creators, as well.

Moreover, TikTok revealed that the talent managers will have access only to their client’s Marketplace accounts not the creators’ actual TikTok accounts.

On the other hand, brands can work with talent by reaching out directly or through “application campaigns.” Moreover, they can create a brief and creators can pitch themselves for the opportunity. The marketplace’s match tool also uses AI and natural language processing to map creators to the brief based on the content they’re posting, helping to automate the process further.

TikTok says brands who work with creators see a 26% lift in brand favorability. There is a 22% increase in brand recommendations. In addition, 71% of TikTok users say that a creator’s authenticity is what now motivates them to make a purchase from a brand.

However, TikTok did not reveal the launch date of this portal for the general public. Hopefully, we will get it in the near future.

