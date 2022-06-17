TikTok new feature allow users to see which followers viewed their post

The year 2022 is a time of massive innovations in the field of science and technology. The same goes for the social media platforms where new features and tools are not forward to give comfort to the users. TikTok tests a new feature in which users can see which followers viewed their posts. TikTok new feature has come as a blessing for people who were curious to know that who usually see their videos. As a spokesperson from TikTok said:

“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience”

If the user will activate this feature, not only he will be able to see who saw his post but other people will also be able to see that he viewed their posts. This feature is not widely available at the moment because it is in the testing phase and limited users have been given access to use it. At the moment it is only available to those who are above the age of 16 and have fewer than 5000 followers.

TikTok has named the new feature “post view history”. If you have got access to this feature, you will see an eye icon in the top-right corner of your profile. On clicking this icon, you will be able to see who viewed your profile in the last 30 days. And the one who will opt for this feature will automatically also allow others to see that you have viewed their profiles. The user can also turn off the feature anytime if he wants to. For this, he has to go to the Settings menu and turn off the post view history. The Post view history will only stay for seven days from the date that the video was posted.

This new feature will surely be loved and admired by many creators who want to keep a track of who views their content and also how many viewed their content repeatedly. This will help them advertise their content to those who repeatedly watch their content. On the other hand, there are also chances that this new feature will be unpleasant for those who want to keep to keep their viewing history to themselves. For them, there is an option of turning off the feature that will not let them view their post history, and also others will not view them watching their viewing history.

Also Read: Instagram takes the footsteps of TikTok by introducing the new full-screen feed