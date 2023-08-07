TikTok Now Lets Creators Link Videos to Podcast Episodes

TikTok has started sending in-app messages to podcast creators with instructions on how to upload their podcasts to TikTok via an RSS feed. According to some latest reports, TikTok podcast creators will now be able to link their videos to podcast episodes.

According to a report from PodNews, creators can upload their podcasts by clicking an upload icon and selecting the “link podcast” tab. They can then enter the link to their RSS feed, select an episode, and choose videos to link to the podcast. This allows viewers to listen to the podcast episode from the linked videos.

Just recently, TikTok introduces a podcast feature that allows users to listen to the audio of a video on the new “Podcast” page while the app is in the background. By allowing creators to link videos to podcast episodes, they can capitalize on the potential reach that podcast clips can achieve on TikTok and easily direct viewers to listen to the full-length episodes. This feature will also help creators to grow their podcast subscriber base.

TikTok is seriously working to build a stronger podcast experience to compete with YouTube. On the other hand, rival YouTube has been investing heavily in podcasting.

There are many ways through which TikTok can also build a better podcast experience. For example, it could create a dedicated feed which would allow viewers to scroll through all podcast content. It could also establish a hub for podcasts, similar to the one for New Music, as a dedicated place for podcast creators and their content, including features such as trending podcasts.

