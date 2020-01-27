Lahore is considered to be the university hub of Pakistan. It is crowded with all sorts of universities, offering a wide range of programs in humanities, business, sciences, arts and engineering, along with short-courses, long-courses and diplomas. However, if you are searching for the best university in Lahore or top-ranking universities of Lahore then here is a list of Top 5 Universities Of Lahore In 2020.

1. Lahore University Of Management Sciences (LUMS)

LUMS is considered to be one of the most privileged universities of Pakistan and is ranked on the top of the universities of Lahore. LUMS is a private institute and is situated at DHA, Cannt Lahore. It is an eye-catching beauty. The university is equipped with the best, latest technology and faculty to facilitate it’s students both academically and luxuriously.

Visit their website for further details:

https://lums.edu.pk/

2. University Of Central Punjab (UCP)

UCP has earned its name over a period of time due to its tireless efforts and performance. UCP is situated at 1-Khayaban e Jinnah Road, Johar Town Lahore. UCP is ranked second on the list of best universities of Lahore and is known for its excellence in technological advancement and extraordinary faculty.

Visit their website for further details:

https://www.ucp.edu.pk/

3. Virtual University Pakistan (VU)

The virtual university is ranked as the 3rd best university of Lahore. It is unique in its being as it is the only one to offer quality, virtual programs. The headquarters is situated at M.A Jinnah Campus, Defense Road, Off Raiwand Road, Lahore.

Visit their website for further details:

https://www.vu.edu.pk/

4. Forman Christian College (FC)

Progressing rapidly, FC stands 4th on the list of top Lahore universities. FC tends to compete LUMS in various fields and has faculty hired as proficient as of LUMS. It is situated at Ferozepur Road, Lahore.

Visit their website for further details:

www.fccollege.edu.pk

5. University Of Management And Technology (UMT)

UMT stands the 5th top university of Lahore. It is well-equipped with the latest academic technology and has a very able teaching crew. The university is situated at C-II, Johar Town, Lahore.

Visit their website for further details:

https://www.umt.edu.pk/

Hope you found your university on this list and even if you don’t you will surely find it helpful in order to choose for a university as per your needs. An important thing to notice is that an educational institute may always help you groom and grow but in the end it is only you to choose what to become. So, whatever university you are in just remember to be your best!