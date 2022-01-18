Twitter Expands Flagging Misleading Tweets to more Countries

Twitter revealed that it is planning to expand its test features that allow users to flag misleading tweets and incorrect content on the platform. This feature stops the spread of misinformation and provides users control to flag any such information that is not realistic.

The pilot test of this feature was launched in August 2021 with the goal of reducing misinformation on its platform. Initally this feature was tested in the United States, Australia, and South Korea. and now it will be extended to Brazil, Spain, and the Philippines.

Twitter’s Takes another Step to Flag Misleading Tweets

When this feature was initially announced, Twitter received 3 million reports from users who flagged some tweets which their considered were violating the policies of the platform. Following this, the social media giant launched another program named Birdwatch that allowed participants to write more context regarding the misleading tweets. Previously these notes could be written separately but writing them together specifies further why the particular tweet was flagged.

Initially, the button was made available for users in some of the countries. The users could choose “it’s misleading” after clicking “report tweet”. To be more specific about the misleading tweets, users were users can also provide information if it is related to “health,” “politics,” and “other.”

“We’re testing a feature for you to report Tweets that seem misleading – as you see them,” We’re assessing if this is an effective approach so we’re starting small. We may not take action and cannot respond to each report in the experiment, but your input will help us identify trends so that we can improve the speed and scale of our broader misinformation work.”

This step is taken since over the last two years, social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube usually come under fire for spreading misinformation. Let’s see if the expansion of this feature will help the company curb misinformation.

