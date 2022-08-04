Twitter Is Testing Themed Stations & Digests To Revive Spaces

Twitter is bringing a lot of changes on a daily basis in order to keep its users intact. Recently, we came to know that Twitter is overhauling its audio chat rooms product, Twitter Spaces.

Twitter Spaces Will Soon Have A Revamped Look

According to the latest reports, the company is currently working on a new experiment for the Twitter Spaces tab in its app. Twitter didn’t unveil the particular changes officially. The good piece of news is that the screenshots of one of the earlier versions of this test revealed that new features coming to the spaces bar include themed stations as well as a personalized audio digest.

Soon all the Twitter users will have a revamped look-and-feel for Spaces that organizes the audio rooms into topics, like Music or Sports. Furthermore, they will be represented with colorful cards and imagery from the programs as well. The test shows that there will also be a feature dubbed “Your daily digest,” which will include a list of programs that can be played with a click of a button. The tab further shows you who’s listening, much as it does now. The company unveiled that there will be an official announcement regarding the rollout of this updated version. The company will announce a time frame when the concepts will be finalized.

In order to make Twitter Spaces attractive to more users, the company also updated the spaces bar where all the chat rooms are displayed on the iOS Twitter app. It now makes it easier to know who’s hosting, what’s being discussed, and much more on the Spaces bar. The all-new update rolled out last month to Android users. Now, it is making its way to iOS users. According to the recent reports, the update allows you to learn more about the Spaces. You can see at the top of the timeline information such as who’s hosting, Topics being discussed, who’s shared a tweet, and much more.

