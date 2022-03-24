Twitter is working on a Premium Feature TweetDeck

Twitter has been working since long on the Twitter Blue subscription service and had launched the Blue officially last year in 2021. Twitter Blue added early access to new features with the help of Twitter Labs. At the launch, the premium service didn’t mention anything about the subscription fee for including the TweetDeck. At that time the company had offered ad-free news articles from many publishers and had talked about the organizing the bookmarks, read threads in clutter-free format. It is presently available in United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. In these countries, as the feature was currently free and didn’t include the ads so many people used to like and prefer apps because they then don’t need to use Twitter’s web interface. It is now spotted to introduce the TweetDeck as the premium feature through its Twitter Blue subscription service.

Twitter is adding this premium feature to the list of the company’s Android app. Jane Manchun Wong, who is the reverse app engineer, searches for the code of mobile app to spot features and also keep an eye on the coming new developments. She recently found that Twitter is working on the TweetDeck’s advanced features and thinking to make it a premium feature of Twitter Blue subscription. She also came across a code in the app to restrict the TweetDeck access to Twitter Blue subscription’s users and gives code to those to sign up who don’t have the subscription.

It seems that Twitter is planning to make TweetDeck a paid feature under Twitter Blue. This action will lock down many users who were not taking the subscription service yet. The company had asked the users back in 2017, if they want to pay a subscription fee for TweetDeck new advanced version but still they didn’t charged it yet and it is still in the testing phase.

The company has not yet given any statement about charging TweetDeck in the subscription fee. Let’s see how the future will take shape in the technology sector.

