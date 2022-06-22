Twitter is working on Twitter Notes Feature to expand into long-form content

In this era of continuous innovations and advancements, Twitter is keeping itself up to the mark by bringing new features to give the most convenience and comfort to the users. Recently it had increased the character count from 140 to 280 characters. It was a relief for the Twitter users to get an increased character count. Twitter is now working on a new Twitter Notes feature which will help in supporting the publishment of the long-form content on its own platform.

The Twitter users will now be able to create articles that will be supported by rich formatting tolls and uploaded media. The user can then finalize the document and can upload it on the platform for the followers. They can tweet and will be easily seen when published. The same long-form content can then be shared from tweeter to other social media platforms which will be a great success for Twitter.

Twitter has not yet commented anything about the arrival of the new feature. The company is still working on the long-form content. The feature is undergoing the testing phase on the selected users and the company is dealing with the bugs and any loopholes before making it public.

Twitter Notes feature will be a piece of great news for those people who want to express their deep feelings, unique ideas, and lifetime analysis in a more detailed way. This is for those people who want to publish and spread their lifetime work with their followers in the form of articles. The new feature will surely create more discussion threads and will keep the followers more interactive.

In the past, a few years back the company had introduced the Twitter composer screen which had also helped people make multi-tweet posts. It started a new way of conversation and staying interactive. Many times now the fact used to irritate the users when they wanted to explain a story a bit more but the character count didn’t allow it. This problem Twitter has catered to recently by increasing the character count and now the long-form content will be another relief and one could jot down the details of the subject in an article form. The users will now be able to make an article on the platform and these notes will have their own links which would be tweeted, retweeted, liked, bookmarked, and sent in DM’s.

Also Read: A Study Shows Twitter Prompts do Change the Behavior of Users