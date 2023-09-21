Social media platforms continue to grapple with the persistent issue of climate change misinformation, some of which are financially supported by the fossil fuel industry. An analysis by a coalition of environmental organizations and researchers, known as Climate Action Against Disinformation, highlights the challenges faced by Google, YouTube, Meta (formerly Facebook), and TikTok in effectively moderating climate denial content. Notably, the platform formerly known as Twitter, now referred to as X, ranked as the worst social media platform for climate change misinformation. It appears to lack clear policies for handling such content and remains opaque regarding its actions, or lack thereof.

Twitter Ranks as Worst Social Media for Climate Change Misinformation

In this evaluation, platforms were assessed based on their ability to moderate factually incorrect climate information, with a maximum possible score of 21 points. Among the platforms evaluated, Pinterest received the highest score of 12 points. Tiktok received nine points, and Meta-owned platforms Facebook and Instagram, both got eight points. YouTube scored six points, while X found itself at the bottom of the list, earning only one point.

Last year, on Earth Day, X announced its decision to prohibit advertisements that deny the scientific consensus on climate change. Notably, this move marked a shift from the platform’s earlier commitment to combatting climate misinformation through ads.

In 2019, X had pledged to cease accepting political advertisements, including those from climate denial groups. However, this measure proved ineffective in preventing “greenwashing” ad campaigns from entities.

Following Elon Musk’s acquisition of X in the autumn of 2022, there have been observable setbacks in the platform’s enforcement efforts and instances of policy reversals concerning content moderation.

While some platforms received higher scores in the report. It’s important to highlight that most of them were found to be lacking in certain fundamental aspects. For example, neither YouTube, Meta, nor TikTok have what researchers consider “a clear and comprehensive definition of climate change.”

However, not a single platform appears to provide users with updates on actions taken in response to reported climate misinformation. Additionally, they do not regularly publish reports detailing how algorithm changes affect climate change-related information. These shortcomings underscore the ongoing challenges in combating climate misinformation across social media platforms.