Twitter Tests TikTok like reactions for its retweets

Nayab KhanLast Updated: Jan 7, 2022
Twitter has revealed that it is experimenting with a tool called “quote tweet with reaction,” or ‘Tweet Takes’ which allows you to insert a copy of a tweet into a photo or video rather than simply answering with text.

The idea is comparable to Twitter’s short-lived Fleets feature, which let users to post tweets in full-screen format with their own comments. Fleets, of course, never took off, and the feature was removed less than a month after it was introduced.

Fleets were similar to Instagram Stories in that they let users to post screenshots, photos, and videos from their gallery with their tweets. The Fleet, like Instagram Stories, has a 24-hour expiration date. Twitter’s Fleets was shut down in August of last year, just eight months after it was introduced. The business stated that the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets has not increased as expected.

However, these “takes” reflect TikTok-style response videos, which frequently use a remark or another user’s clip as the source. While Twitter hasn’t always fostered this sort of connection in the past, the business has been working to develop more creator-friendly features, so this kind of experiment isn’t entirely unexpected.

Photo of Nayab Khan

Nayab Khan

Nayab Khan is a freelance tech-writer whose specialty is absorbing the key data and articulating the most important points. She helps IT based organizations communicate their message clearly across multiple channels.
