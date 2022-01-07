Twitter Tests TikTok like reactions for its retweets

Twitter has revealed that it is experimenting with a tool called “quote tweet with reaction,” or ‘Tweet Takes’ which allows you to insert a copy of a tweet into a photo or video rather than simply answering with text.

The idea is comparable to Twitter’s short-lived Fleets feature, which let users to post tweets in full-screen format with their own comments. Fleets, of course, never took off, and the feature was removed less than a month after it was introduced.

Fleets were similar to Instagram Stories in that they let users to post screenshots, photos, and videos from their gallery with their tweets. The Fleet, like Instagram Stories, has a 24-hour expiration date. Twitter’s Fleets was shut down in August of last year, just eight months after it was introduced. The business stated that the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets has not increased as expected.

Tweet reaction videos can now start on Twitter! Testing on iOS: when you tap the Retweet icon, choose “Quote Tweet with reaction” to create and customize your very own Tweet Take –– a reaction video (or photo) with the Tweet embedded. pic.twitter.com/1E30F8rKYh — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 6, 2022

However, these “takes” reflect TikTok-style response videos, which frequently use a remark or another user’s clip as the source. While Twitter hasn’t always fostered this sort of connection in the past, the business has been working to develop more creator-friendly features, so this kind of experiment isn’t entirely unexpected.